Today will be partly sunny with perhaps a couple of showers off to our west. Expect highs in the low 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers… better chance off to the west. Temps will fall to around 70 degrees with 60s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with about a 40% chance of showers. Some of the showers will be capable of producing downpours — these will be more likely off to our west — with localized flooding possible. Expect temps to climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Wednesay will remain unsettled with a 40% chance of showers/t’storms. Highs will be near 80 degrees again.