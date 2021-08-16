NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is recovering after being attacked while using an ATM in Lower Manhattan.
It happened at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday at a Chase Bank ATM on Broadway near Morris Street.
Police say the suspect, who is believed to be homeless, was standing in the vestibule when the victim walked up to the ATM to get cash.
As the victim, 51, was withdrawing money, the suspect attacked, hitting him in the head and leg.
The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition.
The suspect got away.
Police recovered the weapon at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.