NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video Monday of the suspect in a random attack in Chelsea.
The man allegedly punched a 66-year-old in the face on August 4 near 10th Avenue and West 29th Street.
The victim was treated for cuts to his head on the scene and is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.