NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three members of the NYPD came to the rescue of a baby who started choking on a Brooklyn street.

It happened as 5-month-old Zayn Echevarria was out with parents on Willoughby and Duffield Streets. Suddenly, Zayn started choking.

Fortunately, a detective and two officers were nearby and immediately gave the baby CPR.

When 5 month old Zayn Echevarria was choking, he needed medical attention right away. Thankfully officers from the @NYPD84Pct were on scene to help. Our officers learn CPR for moments like this & their training saved little Zayn's life. pic.twitter.com/9NGcpIFMQS — Chief Juanita Holmes (@NYPDChiefPatrol) August 16, 2021

His parents thanked them for stepping in to save their child’s life.

“We are super grateful that we ran into you guys,” said Zayn’s father Sean Echevarria.

“We had watched CPR training videos before but in that moment your mind goes blank and it really requires the right level of calmness to properly react,” said Raina Enand.

The NYPD says officers learn CPR for moments like this.

Zayn’s parents say all parents should have a plan for how to react in emergencies.