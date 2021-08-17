NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least 16 people were shot in under two hours in New York City early Monday morning.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, eight people were shot during a large outdoor gathering at a playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

They were part of a group recording a music video, Duddridge reported.

Everyone is expected to survive, but residents says the city must get gun violence under control.

Police released surveillance video of the suspected gunmen late Monday night.

WANTED for AN Assault 927 Dekalb Avenue. #Brooklyn @NYPD81pct on 8/16/20@ 12:26AM two unidentified males exited a 4-door sedan, fired multiple rounds, returned to the sedan and fled. Eight victims have been identified Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/5xZzRX6PLo — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 17, 2021

First responders were called to a chaotic multi-person shooting at the Eleanor Roosevelt houses on DeKalb Avenue just after midnight.

A panicked crowd scattered in every direction after bullets flew into a group of more than 100 people partying in a playground.

“I heard the shots because I was in my bed… I just jumped up and I seen everybody run,” said Marlene Lewis.

Five women and three men suffered gunshot wounds to various parts of their body: Legs, arms, hip. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

WATCH: NYPD Presser On Bed-Stuy Overnight Shooting

“Victims ages range from 18 years old to 27 years old. There are no arrests at this time,” said NYPD Deputy Chief Scott Henderson.

Investigators are looking for two shooters they believe were on foot.

They say two bullets also went through apartment windows. No one inside was hit.

“This is ridiculous… we’ve got legislation and laws, we’ve got to do something about the guns, man,” one person said.

It was a bloody night across the city.

At 12:45 a.m. in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn, police say three teens were in a car when another vehicle pulled up next to them on Atlantic Avenue and began firing.

“Two males, one female in a car. Male was shot, 16, in the head,” said Deputy Chief John Chell.

The two passengers, 18 and 19, were hit in the arm and leg.

A 20-year-old man was also shot in the face on 101st Avenue in Ozone Park at 12:15 a.m. He is in critical condition. Police say it may have been the result of road rage.

And at 11 p.m. in Laurelton, Queens, three men were shot on Westgate Avenue, and are in stable condition.

Residents say hearing all of this makes them want to stay inside.

“Innocent people are getting killed. That’s the thing. Because bullets have no aim. That’s the part I’m scared of – walking your dog, you could get shot just walking. I’m scared, very scared,” one person said.

NYPD stats show there have been more than 1,160 shooting victims so far this year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke Monday morning, saying the NYPD is moving police resources around to target specific neighborhoods.

“The key is more gun arrests. We’re at the highest level of gun arrests in 25 years. More cooperation between NYPD and community to get the information,” de Blasio said.

In the Bed-Stuy incident, a weapon was recovered inside the building. They’re not sure if the suspect lives inside or went out a back door.

Police are asking for people to call in tips. They say there was a huge crown in Bed-Stuy and someone saw something.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.