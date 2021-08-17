NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Singer and songwriter Bob Dylan is being accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl back in 1965.
The woman, who is now 68, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan.
She alleges Dylan used his status as a famous musician to befriend her over a six week period.
She alleges he abused her multiple times at his apartment in the Hotel Chelsea after giving her drugs and alcohol.
A spokesperson for Dylan said the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.