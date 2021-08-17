WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Taliban is jubilant.

The United States is stunned.

With the fall of Afghanistan, Gold Star parents are emotional, and conflicted. Did their children die for naught?

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan introduces us to a hero’s father, who has a message for President Joe Biden.

“As president, he’s fumbled this one,” said Daniel Murphy.

Murphy was emotional outside the Navy SEAL Museum being built in his son’s name.

Lt. Michael Murphy was awarded the nation’s highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions during the war in Afghanistan. His dad said the longest of American wars did not have to end this way.

“It’s all in the execution and the planning. There wasn’t any here. That’s the most disturbing part for those Gold Star families,” Daniel Murphy said.

The Murphys are among the 20 Long Island Gold Star families whose children made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan, a war that began to hunt down Osama bin Laden and others behind the Sept. 11 attacks.

Twenty years, four presidents, and a mission that went awry, some Gold Star families said both parties are to blame for the Taliban’s takeover.

“OK, you made the decision we have to get out. President Trump made the same decision. We were definitely getting out. It’s all in the planning and the planning was poor,” Murphy said.

He said a phased pullout in the winter snow would not have left our troops and civilians so vulnerable, and might have preserved a semblance of civil and religious rights, and women’s empowerment.

This policy, Murphy said, will embolden our enemies.

“The scary part — no longer any intelligence on the ground. With what’s happened now, we are going to have to worry about another 9/11,” he said.

But Murphy is firm. He couldn’t be prouder of his son’s duty for his country.

“Sons and daughters did not sacrifice their lives in vain,” he said.

He has no regrets about his son’s mission, but sorrow at the tragic outcome.