NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say made anti-Asian statements and punched a woman in the face in Manhattan.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at West 54th Street and Broadway in Midtown.READ MORE: U.S. To Recommend COVID Vaccine Booster Shots 8 Months After 2nd Dose
Police said the suspect got into an argument with the 63-year-old victim before the attack.READ MORE: State Street, Financial Firm Behind Fearless Girl Statue, Closing NYC Offices
The woman was shoved to the ground and suffered back pain.
The suspect took off on a bike.MORE NEWS: New Jersey School District Votes To Rename Jefferson Elementary
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.