Today will be mostly cloudy and humid with about a 40% chance of showers. Some of the showers will be capable of producing downpours — these will be more likely off to our west — with localized flooding possible. Expect temps to climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Leftover showers are possible even into tonight, but mainly off to our west/northwest. It will be humid with temps falling into the low 70s and upper 60s.
Tomorrow will remain unsettled with a 30% chance of showers/t’storms. It will still be humid with highs near 80.
Then we’ll be watching the remnants of Fred tomorrow night through Thursday night/early Friday. It’s too soon to say how much rain we’ll get, but if everything comes together, we could potentially receive 1-3+” along with some flooding.