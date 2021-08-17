NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The U.S. secretary of education is in the Bronx Tuesday.
Secretary Miguel Cardona spent the morning at Harry S. Truman High School.
He's there with New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter as part of the city's "Vax to School" campaign.
Officials are meeting with students, participating in social-emotional learning activities, and talking to kids about the importance of getting vaccinated for a healthy, in-person school year.