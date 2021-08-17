NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – There was a deadly crash in New Jersey Tuesday involving a car and an NJ TRANSIT bus.
Chopper 2 was over Hawthorne Avenue near Clinton Place in Newark early Tuesday morning.
According to NJ TRANSIT, the car crashed head-on into the bus.
Sources tell CBS2 the driver of the car died.
Three passengers on the bus were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.