NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gunfire in the middle of Times Square damaged a well know landmark.
A bullet hole could be seen in the glass walls of the TKTS booth, a popular spot for tourists and locals to buy theater tickets.READ MORE: New Yorkers Battling Cancer Get 1st COVID Booster Shots; 3rd Dose Soon To Be Recommended For All
Police say they responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a report of shots fired in the area.READ MORE: 1 Person Hospitalized With Serious Burns After Explosion In Long Island City, Queens
No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: 'Beyond Egregious:' MTA Conductor Removed From Service After Video Appears To Show Girlfriend Driving Train
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.