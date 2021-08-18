NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two firefighters were injured battling a late night blaze in Brooklyn.
The FDNY responded around 11 p.m. to a building on Ebony Court in Gerritsen Beach.
Officials said the flames started on the second floor and quickly grew.
It took more than 100 firefighters about two hours to get it under control.
The two firefighters hurt during the blaze were said to have minor injuries.