NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Iconic Broadway restaurant Joe Allen opens for business once again Wednesday.
The restaurant on 46th Street briefly reopened last fall but soon had to shut down again.
Longtime owner Joe Allen, who opened the venue in 1965, died in February.
As mandated by the city, the restaurant will require proof of vaccination for indoor dining. There will also be outdoor seating.
The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday, but will eventually expand its hours.