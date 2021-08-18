NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s new information on a Bronx porch railing collapse that killed an 8-year-old girl.
On Aug. 2, police say the girl was trying to squeeze between two granite columns when a 10-foot-long section of railing gave way.
The Department of Buildings issued a violation to the property owner for failure to maintain their building. Three more violations and a partial vacate order were also issued for an illegal basement apartment.
The investigation is ongoing.