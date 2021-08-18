CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to the corner of Rochester Avenue and Sterling Place in Crown Heights just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of an assault.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

