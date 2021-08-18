NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.
Officers were sent to the corner of Rochester Avenue and Sterling Place in Crown Heights just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of an assault.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim has not yet been identified.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.