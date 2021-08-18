NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Avanti Frozen Foods is expanding a previous recall to now include some of its shrimp.
The FDA says these products may be contaminated with salmonella.
Among the brand names affected by the recall are Harbor Banks, Sandbar and Wellsley Farms.
The items were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May of this year.