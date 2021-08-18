CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Harlem, Health, legionnaires, Legionnaires Disease, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s health department is investigating a Legionnaires’ cluster in Central Harlem.

Health officials say there have been nine cases since Aug. 9.

READ MORE: Violations, Partial Vacate Order Issued At Bronx Building After Deadly Railing Collapse

All nine individuals have been hospitalized. Officials say seven of those victims are 50 years old or older.

READ MORE: Long Island Crews Preparing For Potential Flooding, Downed Trees From Tropical Depression Fred

Those infected have experienced flu-like symptoms, including fever and cough.

The health department is sampling water in the area. People get Legionnaires’ disease by breathing in water vapor that contains bacteria.

MORE NEWS: Tunnel To Towers Foundation Hosting 'Never Forget Concert' At Jones Beach

Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious and can be treated with antibiotics when caught early.

CBSNewYork Team