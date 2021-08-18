NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s health department is investigating a Legionnaires’ cluster in Central Harlem.
Health officials say there have been nine cases since Aug. 9.

All nine individuals have been hospitalized. Officials say seven of those victims are 50 years old or older.
Those infected have experienced flu-like symptoms, including fever and cough.
Those infected have experienced flu-like symptoms, including fever and cough.
The health department is sampling water in the area. People get Legionnaires' disease by breathing in water vapor that contains bacteria.
Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious and can be treated with antibiotics when caught early.