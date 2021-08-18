NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods after its dog food was linked to hundreds of deaths and illnesses.
The agency says more than 130 dogs may have died and another 200 may have gotten sick after eating contaminated food made by the manufacturer.READ MORE: Dog And Cat Food Brands Sold Nationwide Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns
It says toxic mold was found in SPORTMiX and other brands made by the company.READ MORE: Midwestern Pet Foods Expands Recall Of ‘Sportmix’ Pet Foods For Dogs And Cats After Deaths Of Dozens Of Dogs
The letter sent Tuesday gives Midwestern 15 days to fix violations found during inspections.MORE NEWS: Pet Food Recall: Feds Warn Of Toxin That May Be Present In Sportmix Pet Food For Dogs And Cats
To read the full letter, click here.