NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of repeatedly raping a child in the Bronx several years ago.

They’re searching for 58-year-old Nathaniel Heard.

Heard is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in a building in the Throgs Neck neighborhood multiple times between June 30, 2015, and Oct. 1, 2015.

Police say Heard is 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone who sees Heard or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

