NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the Taliban takes control of Afghanistan, there are growing fears about terror threats in the U.S., especially around the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in New York City.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller spoke with CBS This Morning about the concern over “lone wolf” inspired attacks.

“Anybody in the intelligence business right now, here in the United States, who doesn’t understand we’re in a heightened threat position isn’t reading the analysis,” he told Gayle King.

“There is a heightened threat, clearly, because of this. The risk is that ISIS or al Qaeda will use either Taliban controlled spaces or ungoverned spaces to develop sanctuary again, which was what brought us 9/11,” he went on to say. “But again, we’re much better at our game than we were on Sept. 10, 2001.”

"There is a heightened threat, clearly, because of this, the risk is Al Qaeda or ISIS will use either Taliban-controlled spaces or ungoverned spaces to develop sanctuary again, which is what brought us 9/11." — @johnmillercbs on U.S. concerns as Taliban gains power in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/58Bp2ojGOU — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 18, 2021

Miller said the U.S. has more money, sources and allies now than 20 years ago.

As for 9/11, he called it a “symbolic target.”

“New York City is unique in that we live in a 20-year constant state of high alert,” he said. “There is no city that has the ability to respond to a terrorist attack, an active shooter or some other event, whether it’s explosives or a ramming attack, with that amount of rapidity, talent and experience.”

He stressed that since 9/11, law enforcement prevented 50 plots involving New York City.

The Taliban held its first press conference Tuesday since taking power, claiming it will respect women’s rights.

“Which direction is the Taliban going? Are they trying to establish a nation state that has a seat at the U.N. or a voice in the international community or qualifies for aid, or are they becoming another sponsor of terrorism again?” Miller said on CTM.

The U.S. joined 46 other countries in a statement saying, “We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their right to education, work and freedom of movement.”

“We have to see what they do. We hear what they’re saying, but it is their actions that really will define how they address these issues moving forward,” said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

The U.N. said it will remain on the ground in Afghanistan to support programs for women and girls.