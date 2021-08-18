NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crime’s Task Force is looking for a man caught on camera vandalizing a Pride flag in Queens.
It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on August 3 outside a home on 190th Street in Fresh Meadows.
Surveillance video shows the suspect take down the flag and stomp on it.
Police said fled the scene on a motorized scooter, along with another person.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.