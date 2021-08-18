Breaking NewsAMBER Alert Issued For Jaila Puello, 7, Possibly Taken By Her Father In Green 2002 BMW With NY Plate KFM 2998
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crime’s Task Force is looking for a man caught on camera vandalizing a Pride flag in Queens.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on August 3 outside a home on 190th Street in Fresh Meadows.

Surveillance video shows the suspect take down the flag and stomp on it.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said fled the scene on a motorized scooter, along with another person.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

