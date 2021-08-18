NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a Queens man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a store clerk during an attempted robbery.
It happened just before 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 at a grocery store on Hillside Avenue between Sutphin Boulevard and 146th Street in Briarwood.READ MORE: AMBER Alert Canceled For 7-Year-Old Jaila Puello Of Queens
According to police, 71-year-old James Fraley walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.READ MORE: Retired FDNY Firefighter Says Old Helmet Brought Him Back To South Bronx Fire House One Day Before 9/11
When the clerk told Fraley he didn’t have any money, Fraley allegedly shot the man in the chest and ran off.
The clerk was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.MORE NEWS: NYPD Searching For Man Accused Of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl Multiple Times In 2015
Fraley was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He’s facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and robbery.