NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is in custody for allegedly attacking an ATM user with a hatchet in Lower Manhattan.

It happened at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday at a Chase Bank ATM on Broadway near Morris Street.

Sources tell CBS2 suspect Aaron Garcia was arrested Tuesday night. Garcia, of Yonkers, has eight prior arrests, sources said. He was arrested in Chelsea around 9:20 p.m.

Sources say Garcia allegedly confronted a man who bumped him in the street Tuesday afternoon and pulled out a hammer, but did not hit that man.

Garcia is currently wanted by Yonkers Police for on an active arrest warrant and four bench warrants, Yonkers Police said.

Garcia has been taken for a psychiatric evaluation.

The terrifying attack at the ATM was caught on surveillance video.

Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM The victim stands at the ATM as the suspect approaches. (credit: CBS2) Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM The suspect, wielding a hatchet, walks behind the victim. (credit: CBS2) Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM Out of nowhere, the suspect attacks the victim, swinging at his leg. (credit: CBS2) Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM The victim turns to confront his attacker. (credit: CBS2) Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM The two face off while the victim tries to protect himself. (credit: CBS2) Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM The suspect continues his unprovoked attack. (credit: CBS2) Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM The two struggle, while the victim tries to get control of the hatchet. (credit: CBS2) Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM The victim clutches the hatchet, trying to gain control of it and stop the attack. (credit: CBS2) Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM The suspect continues to confront and attack the victim, who tries to get away. (credit: CBS2) Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM The suspect then turns his attention to the ATMs. (credit: CBS2) Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM The suspect smashes the ATMs. (credit: CBS) Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM He moves down the line, smashing each ATM. (credit: CBS2) Hatchet Attack At Lower Manhattan ATM The suspect drops the hatchet at the conclusion of his rampage. (credit: CBS2)

The video shows the victim using an ATM when the suspect walks behind him, carrying a hatchet. The suspect pauses, and then suddenly swings at the victim’s leg. A wild struggle ensued, with the victim clutching at the hatchet, desperate to stop the attack, while the suspect lands several more blows. Eventually the victim winds up on the floor, bleeding profusely, as the suspect continues the attack.

About 30 seconds after the attack started, the suspect then turns his attention to the ATMs, smashing them one by one, before dropping the hatchet and leaving.

The victim, 51, was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.,