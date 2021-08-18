NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is in custody for allegedly attacking an ATM user with a hatchet in Lower Manhattan.
It happened at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday at a Chase Bank ATM on Broadway near Morris Street.
Sources tell CBS2 suspect Aaron Garcia was arrested Tuesday night. Garcia, of Yonkers, has eight prior arrests, sources said. He was arrested in Chelsea around 9:20 p.m.
Sources say Garcia allegedly confronted a man who bumped him in the street Tuesday afternoon and pulled out a hammer, but did not hit that man.
Garcia is currently wanted by Yonkers Police for on an active arrest warrant and four bench warrants, Yonkers Police said.
Garcia has been taken for a psychiatric evaluation.
The terrifying attack at the ATM was caught on surveillance video.
The video shows the victim using an ATM when the suspect walks behind him, carrying a hatchet. The suspect pauses, and then suddenly swings at the victim’s leg. A wild struggle ensued, with the victim clutching at the hatchet, desperate to stop the attack, while the suspect lands several more blows. Eventually the victim winds up on the floor, bleeding profusely, as the suspect continues the attack.
About 30 seconds after the attack started, the suspect then turns his attention to the ATMs, smashing them one by one, before dropping the hatchet and leaving.
The victim, 51, was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.
