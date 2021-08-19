NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s Health Department says it’s investigating a community cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in and around central Harlem.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, the city says so far nine people have been diagnosed. No one has died, but the city says all have been hospitalized and the symptoms are similar to COVID.

The Health Department says it is sampling and testing water from all cooling tower systems in central Harlem and bordering communities.

Most cases of Legionnaires’ disease can be traced to plumbing systems.

The first case was diagnosed almost two weeks ago, and most of the people are over the age of 50.

People get Legionnaires’ by breathing in water vapor that contains bacteria.

“I’m very worried, yes,” said Harlem resident Jovon Turner.

“I’m afraid. I really am. But I always drink bottled water, and I boil my water when I was my dishes anyway, so now I’m going to be extra cautious,” said Wendy Richardson.

Health officials say it is not contagious, and can be treated with antibiotics when caught early.

New Yorkers with flu-like symptoms, cough, fever or difficulty breathing should call a doctor immediately.

Due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the city says individuals seeking care should be tested for COVID and evaluated for Legionnaires’.

“I just think the kids are going to get exposed to it,” said Cyprenia Cabarris of Harlem.

“It said it’s curable if it’s caught on time, so I hope it doesn’t spread,” said Eddie White.

The health commissioner says most people exposed to Legionella don’t get sick but there are people at higher risk, such as those 50 and older – especially those who smoke and have chronic lung conditions.

“Where do cleaning come up, how they going to go about cleaning it and who they going to let know how they clean it?” said Lester Jordan.

And questions like that will be addressed at 6 p.m., when the Health Department is holding a virtual community meeting.