NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York lawmakers joined advocates and victims Thursday to address the troubling increase in anti-Asian hate crimes.
Among recent statistics, the NYPD's July 2021 report found at 363% increase in hate crimes targeting Asian New Yorkers.
Potri Ranka Manis is a front line health worker who was assaulted on the subway while handing out face masks.
She says more needs to be done than just police work.
"We have to look at the cause of the assault, which is mental health, and how are we going to deliver that mental health? Everybody needs a therapist. It is now in the hands of our elected officials," she said.
Local leaders are now calling for more funding and resources to help keep New York’s Asian community safe.