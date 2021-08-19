CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Celebrity Death, Local TV, Long Island

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Artist Chuck Close has died.

He rose to prominence in the 1970s and ’80s with photorealist portraits of himself and other artists.

READ MORE: More Homecoming Week Events Announced For Vaccinated New Yorkers While Other Big Events Announce Cancelations Over COVID Concerns

Close died Thursday at a hospital in Oceanside on Long Island.

READ MORE: Woman Believed To Be Oldest Living Long Islander Celebrates 110th Birthday

A spinal artery collapse in 1988 left him paralyzed and in a wheelchair, but he continued painting.

Several years ago, Close faced sexual harassment accusations.

MORE NEWS: Carriage Horse Controversy Swirls After Fresh Allegations Of Abuse

Close was 81 years old.

CBSNewYork Team