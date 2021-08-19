OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Artist Chuck Close has died.
He rose to prominence in the 1970s and '80s with photorealist portraits of himself and other artists.
Close died Thursday at a hospital in Oceanside on Long Island.
A spinal artery collapse in 1988 left him paralyzed and in a wheelchair, but he continued painting.
Several years ago, Close faced sexual harassment accusations.
Close was 81 years old.