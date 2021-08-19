NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined by a special guest Thursday to help promote New York City Homecoming Week concert series.
The mayor and music legend George Clinton performed an a cappella rendition of One Nation Under Groove, accompanied by first lady Chirlane McCray and their son, Dante de Blasio.READ MORE: Music Mogul Clive Davis Hoping To Help NYC Heal Through Homecoming Concert, Says To Expect Surprise Artists
WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Joined By George Clinton For Briefing
READ MORE: New York City Homecoming Week Kicks Off With Outdoor Concert In Orchard Beach
They were promoting Friday’s concert in Queens, where Clinton will headline the show.
It’s the fourth in a series of concerts this week, capping off with a mega-performance Saturday in Central Park.MORE NEWS: Hip Hop Legends Will Headline Concerts In The Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn And Queens For NYC Homecoming Week
Tickets to the shows are free and can be found at NYC.gov/HomecomingWeek.