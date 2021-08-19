NORTH WOODMERE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Thursday was a big birthday for a woman believed to be the oldest living Long Islander.
Henrietta Dobin turned 110 years old.
Family and friends held a birthday bash for her at Bristal Assisted Living at North Woodmere.
Dobin was an avid golfer, but her real love is painting. She's an accomplished artist and worked at the Nassau County Museum of Art until she was 108.
“I enjoy painting. I enjoy, I worked for a museum for years, for years. Those days, I’d like to have back,” Dobin said.
"Because of her ability to still get up every morning and try to look the best that she can, that enabled her to reach this auspicious occasion," said Stuart Markowtiz, Dobin's grandson.
Dobin says she doesn’t have a secret for her long, healthy life. She says she’s just been blessed.