MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A water main break caused a sinkhole that swallowed up a car in Middletown on Thursday morning.
It happened on West Front Street.
Police say the driver of the car was able to go past a barricade and ended up in a bad spot.
She was able to get out before the car sunk into the ground.
No one was hurt.