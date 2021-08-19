NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man performed a lewd act in front of an MTA worker in Brooklyn and then threatened to kill her with a knife.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. last Friday inside the Botanic Gardens subway station at Franklin Avenue and Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.

Police said the suspect walked up to an MTA toll booth where the 51-year-old woman was working inside. He allegedly exposed and touched himself before taking off.

The worker left the booth when her shift ended, and realized the man was following her on the platform.

Police said he pulled out a knife and told her “I’m going to kill you.”

The woman ran back into the booth and called police. The suspect then fled the station on a southbound train.

“These acts were outrageous and senseless and no one, riders nor MTA employees, should experience that in our transit system. Those who would threaten or harm riders should know the subway system is covered extensively by cameras, making consequences likely,” an MTA spokesperson told CBS2 in a statement. “We will help the NYPD in any way we can with its investigation.”

