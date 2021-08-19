GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets were having a relatively healthy training camp until they got to Green Bay.
There was a devastating injury on day two of joint practices with the Packers.READ MORE: Heaney, Rizzo, Velazquez Help Streaking Yanks Sweep Red Sox
Defensive end Carl Lawson went down with a torn Achilles and is out for the season.
DL Carl Lawson and S Zane Lewis will miss the 2021 season with injuries sustained at today's practice.
DL Sheldon Rankins and WR Denzel Mims are day-to-day.John Tolkin Scores, Red Bulls Hand Crew 5th Straight Loss
— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 19, 2021
Lawson was having a great camp after signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the team in the off-season.
The Jets were looking forward to seeing the 26-year-old wreak havoc on opposing offenses this season, but that is now on hold.
Lawson wasn’t the only Jet to have his season come to an end.MORE NEWS: Alejandro Bedoya Scores, Philadelphia Beats NYCFC
Safety Zane Lewis tore his patella tendon and suffered a sprained MCL Thursday. He is also out for the season.