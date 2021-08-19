The remnants of Fred will exit early this morning with perhaps a few leftover showers on its backside. It will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 80s and feels like temps around 90.
Friday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm with just a slight chance of showers/t’storms. Expect highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday’s looking more unsettled with showers/t’storms likely. Highs will be in the low 80s.
We’ll then have to keep an eye on, what is currently Tropical Storm Henri, later this weekend: current projections take it just east of Long Island Sunday into Sunday night as a weak hurricane or strong tropical storm. Regardless of any future wobbling of the track, it looks like dangerous rip currents, beach erosion and highs surf is expected over the weekend.