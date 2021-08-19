NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dramatic video released by the NYPD shows a rescue at a subway station in the Bronx.
The video shows a straphanger face down in the tracks. The NYPD says the person “lost consciousness and fell.”READ MORE: Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break On Upper East Side
The video then shows an NYPD Transit officer jumping down into the tracks. Meanwhile, up on the platform, other people start signaling down the tunnel, trying to alert an oncoming train.
A good Samaritan jumped into the tracks to help the officer stand the straphanger up and lift him back onto the platform.
When a sick strap hanger lost consciousness and fell on the subway tracks in the Bronx, @NYPDTransit officers didn't hesitate for a moment to put his safety ahead of their own. We're also grateful to the Good Samaritan who bravely helped. pic.twitter.com/m0kmylDUJJ
The good Samaritan and the officer were then hoisted up mere moments before the train arrived in the station.
CBS2 has requested more information about the rescue from the NYPD, and we'll update the story when we learn more.
