NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — R. Kelly will be front and center Thursday for day two of his sex abuse trial in New York City.

The R&B star faces multiple charges, including sexually exploiting minors, forced labor and more.

Prosecutors have lined up multiple female accusers, mostly referred to in court as Jane Does because they have not spoken publicly before.

The federal trial is expected to last months.

In court, Kelly is already being referred to as a “predator.” When he rose to fame in the 1990s, prosecutors say he was also building a massive crime enterprise, targeting and grooming young boys and girls for his sexual gratification.

Among the crowds of people arriving Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, was the mother of one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage.

As many as six women are expected to testify.

“We’ve been on this journey for so long, over five years,” said Jonjelyn Savage.

Prosecutors claim the Grammy winner used bodyguards and other employees to carry out the crimes, including sex trafficking of women and underage girls.

Once they were involved, Kelly is accused of imposing rules, locking them in rooms for hours at a time, and handing out punishments if they disobeyed.

“Could be either you’re not getting food or you took a beating,” Kitti Jones said in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries.

Defense attorneys argue the six Jane Doe victims all pursued Kelly and knew what they were signing up for when they got involved with him. Some claim things like, he made them call him daddy.

“How is that any different from me saying I want to be called honey or sweetheart? Maybe it’s a different word, but it’s still the same concept,” his attorney, Steve Greenberg, told CBS This Morning in an interview.

His defense told jurors the victims are vindictive, spiteful copycats of each other’s narratives, who sought revenge and tried to profit off their experience once their relationships with the singer soured.

“You’ve got alleged minor victims, some which I think you’re going to find out lied about their age, their families lied about their age, and they really tried to capitalize on R. Kelly and extort him for money,” said Greenberg.

Kelly is also accused of recording the illegal sex with minors and threatening to release the tapes if the women tried to leave. Prosecutors say he also psychologically abused his victims, alienating them from their families, berating them and forcing them to urinate in cups or buckets.

“Well, mental abuse isn’t a crime. That’s absolutely correct,” Greenberg said. “So what’s happened here is we got the #MeToo movement, and so we look at something and we say, ‘Well this was abuse,’ but is it against the law?”

The singer’s defense also said they’re trying to paint Kelly as a mob boss like John Gotti and turn consensual relationships into crimes.

If convicted, he faces 10 years to life.