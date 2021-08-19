NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD gave the all clear Thursday after responding to reports of a suspicious package near Times Square.
Police say the package turned out to be a tin of crackers.
Officers were called around 12:21 p.m. to Broadway and West 43rd Street.
The area was closed between West 45th and 48th streets on Seventh Avenue.
Due to a police investigation please avoid the area of West 45 Street to 48 Street on Broadway to 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/EeRzJy5BuX
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 19, 2021
