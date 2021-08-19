CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD gave the all clear Thursday after responding to reports of a suspicious package near Times Square.

Police say the package turned out to be a tin of crackers.

Officers were called around 12:21 p.m. to Broadway and West 43rd Street.

The area was closed between West 45th and 48th streets on Seventh Avenue.

