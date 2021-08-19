NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Broadway shows get ready to reopen, there’s a message from the cast, crew and creative team of a record-setting play.
“To Kill a Mockingbird” is celebrating Broadway’s return with a new video.READ MORE: Man Surrenders After Claiming To Have Bomb Near Capitol
With a look behind the curtain, the powerful video highlights what theater-goers have been without for nearly 18 months.
READ MORE: Evacuations Lag As Taliban Gunmen Control Access To Kabul Airport
It was written by Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the Broadway adaptation for “Mockingbird.” The video is narrated by Tony-nominated actor Jeff Daniels.
“Do you remember what it was like before we had to turn the lights off?” he says. “You could have gone a lot of places and you could done a lot of things, but you did this and you came here.”
“To Kill a Mockingbird” reopens at the Shubert Theatre on Oct. 5. Daniels returns in the iconic role as Atticus Finch. He will be joined by Tony Award-winner Celia Keenan-Bolger.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Happen?
For a list of Broadway reopening dates, click here.