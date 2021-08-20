NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 50-year-old man was shot to death overnight inside a car in Queens.
It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Jackson Avenue in Long Island City.
Police believe the victim was sitting in his car when another man approached and opened fire.
Officers found 50-year-old Joseph Bryan with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
He was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai-Queens Hospital.
Police continue to search for his killer. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.