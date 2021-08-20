(CBSNewYork)- After a 15-year NHL career, Henrik Lundqvist announced his retirement from the game on Friday morning at a press conference in Sweden. The Rangers followed up with an announcement of their own, congratulating the man known as King Henrik on “an extraordinary career” and saying that they will retire his No. 30 jersey to the rafters of Madison Square Garden.

“It is with mixed emotions that the New York Rangers offer our best wishes and heartfelt gratitude to Henrik Lundqvist on the announcement of his retirement. Henrik’s commitment to excellence made him one of the best goaltenders to ever play the game of hockey, and we are so fortunate to have witnessed his greatness firsthand for 15 years,” the statement reads. “As we congratulate Henrik on an extraordinary career and a lasting legacy of success, charity and character, we are honored to announce that we will retire his number and raise his jersey to the rafters at an upcoming game this season. Henrik is, and always will be, a Ranger.”

A seventh round pick of the franchise in the 2000 NHL Draft, Lundqvist retires as the Rangers all-time leader in wins, save percentage, shutouts, minutes played, and several other statistical categories. In his 15 seasons with the team, he was a five-time All-Star helping the Rangers to 12 playoff appearances in that time. He won the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the league’s best goalie, in the 2011-12 season when he recorded 39 wins and a 1.97 goals against average. Lundqvist finished in the Top-5 of Vezina voting six other times during his career.

The 39-year-old goalie missed all of last season due to a heart condition after signing with the Washington Capitals in an attempt to play one final season.