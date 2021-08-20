NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified the woman whose remains were found inside a barrel last week in New Jersey as 42-year-old Nicole Flanagan, from the Bronx.
Officers were called around 10:30 a.m. on August 13 to Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park, where they found the barrel in front of a home.
Neighbors told CBS2 sanitation crews pick up the garbage on Fridays, so the barrel did not initially seem suspicious.
“It’s so scary to know that somebody just stuffed somebody in a barrel, like they are nothing. It’s so scary. That’s really brutal,” one resident said. “I hope they caught whoever it was because I don’t want to have to look over my shoulder. I want my kids to be able to play outside.”
On Friday, the NYPD said Flanagan was last seen alive on Wall Street in downtown Manhattan.
The cause of her death remains under investigation.