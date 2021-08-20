NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Get the shot or you can’t play.

That’s the message issued Friday by New York City’s Public School Athletic League.

Students and staff participating in high-risk sports and extracurricular activities will be required to get vaccinated in the fall.

That includes football and volleyball.

COVID VACCINE

“Any athlete, any coach has to have gotten their first dose of the vaccine by the first day of play or the first time they practice with any team,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We want to make sure our athletes are safe, given the particular nature of these sports, so we’re going to put that mandate in place.”

“We owe it to our young people to make it possible for them to safely return to the sports they love,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter. “Vaccinations are our passport out of this pandemic and this vaccine mandate will ensure everyone on high-risk teams are protected and able to compete.”

Here’s the full announcement:

As announced on August 20, COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all students and staff participating in high-risk Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) sports during the 2021-22 school year. This vaccination requirement applies to all participants in high-risk sports, including students (both DOE and charter), Coaches, and Athletic Directors. High-risk sports include football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, stunt, and rugby. Vaccination will also be required for participation in bowling, because while not a high-risk sport, it takes place in spaces that require vaccination. Participants in fall high-risk sports must get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the first day of competitive play, which varies by sport. Winter and spring PSAL participants have until the beginning of their season to be fully vaccinated. Participants will be able to use the DOE’s online vaccination portal to upload their vaccination cards. This vaccine mandate is in alignment with recent New York State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, which state that high-risk sports and extracurricular activities should be virtual or canceled in areas of high community transmission unless all participants are fully vaccinated. MORE NEWS: More Tri-State Area Businesses Requiring Proof Of Vaccination As Health Officials Release New Guidance About COVID Booster Shots

