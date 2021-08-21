NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It has been a week full of music throughout New York City.

Friday, it was Queens’ turn to get in on the action. Forest Hills Stadium held a free concert featuring a list of DJs and performers, including George Clinton and the P-Funk All Stars.

All concert-goers had to show proof of vaccination to get in.

It’s all part of Homecoming Week, which will be capped off with a massive performance at the Great Lawn in Central Park.

As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports, it has been the sights and sounds of progress – all week long, there have been concerts throughout the five boroughs to mark the headway made in the fight against COVID.

“Music is so healing. It’s so uplifting, and it’s really needed, especially at this time,” said Kiki Bennett.

For Bennett, Saturday’s headline show at Central Park will be a reminder of just how far we’ve all come.

“New York has really worked hard, and it has proven – and this proves it, too – that all the work that everybody did, it works. For everyone to get vaccinated, everyone to do the social distancing, and to have done the mask up and everything. It works,” Bennett said.

The stage is set in Central Park ahead of the concert. They went through a soundcheck Friday. While the Great Lawn was a bit empty Friday, some 60,000 people are expected to pack in to take in the performances.

Anne McFrederick lives just blocks from the Great Lawn, and she’s already got her spot.

“It’s the coolest thing to come and sip coffee in my back yard, where the whole world comes to be,” McFrederick said.

Bruce Springsteen will among the acts. He’ll be joined by Jennifer Hudson, Paul Simon, LL Cool J, and Carlos Santana, who appeared on CBS This Morning.

“Because of this epidemic, we’re learning to crystalize intentions, motives and purpose for the highest good. That is the best of what humans do,” Santana said.

The list of performers has attracted people from all over, including Emilio Abonti, who is visiting from Colombia.

“The music unifies everyone, right? So I’m so happy for that,” Abonti said.

The show will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, and those who come to watch will need to show proof of vaccination.

Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.