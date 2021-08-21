NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Concert-goers were asked leave Central Park during “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” on Saturday evening due to inclement weather as Hurricane Henri approached.
Earlier in the day, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, "As of now we do not expect the weather to have any major impact on tonight's concert in Central Park and the show will go on!"
The concert began around 5 p.m. as scheduled.
Around 7:40 p.m., as Barry Manilow took the stage, those in attendance were asked to leave after lightning was seen in the area.
“Due to approaching severe weather, all persons should move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit and proceed to your vehicles and protected areas outside of the event site. Please seek shelter for your safety,” an announcement said.
Due to approaching severe weather, all those attending the event are to calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park. This is NOT an emergency.
The mayor initially took the stage and told concert-goers to return later in the evening.
It's unclear at this time if the rest of the performances have been canceled or if the concert will resume.
Stay with CBS2 News and CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.