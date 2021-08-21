NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parts of the Tri-State Area are under hurricane and tropical storm warnings with Henri set to make landfall this weekend.

A hurricane warning is in effect until further notice for Suffolk County.

The warning is also in effect for New Haven, Middlesex and New London in Connecticut.

In New York, a tropical storm warning is in effect for all five boroughs, plus Westchester County and Nassau County.

Several parts of New Jersey are also under a tropical storm warning, including Hudson, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Middlesex and Monmouth.

Fairfield County, Connecticut, is also under a tropical storm warning.

A storm surge warning is in effect for southern Westchester County, the Bronx, Suffolk County, northern Queens and northern Nassau County.

The southern sections of New Haven, Middlesex, New London and Fairfield in Connecticut are also under a storm surge warning.

As CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reports, it’s believed Henri will become a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday, holding onto its Category 1 status as it pushes into the Tri-State Area.

The latest models show Henri pushing more to the west.

Some beginning bands could be seen in the area very late Saturday, but all day Sunday into Monday morning, a Long Island landfall is looking more likely.

Hurricane-force winds, rain and a bigger storm surge are expected, along with power outages and downed trees and wires.

