FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Storm preparations are well underway on Long Island where Henri could make landfall sometime this weekend, potentially as a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm, which was upgraded Saturday morning, brings the first hurricane warning to our area in a decade, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Flooding and downed trees are major concerns and utility companies warned residents could be without electricity for days because of the storm.

Henri is now a hurricane! — Lonnie Quinn (@LonnieQuinnTV) August 21, 2021

Swimmers and boaters packed up Friday.

“I’m afraid of losing my power,” said Doreen Puco of East Norwich, New York. “I just hope they’re better prepared than they have been in the past.”

The prognosis from PSEG Long Island looks as bleak as the forecast. In the worst case scenario, the utility said some customers could face 7-10 days without power. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said that’s unacceptable.

Sources told CBS2 the utility companies have twice as much help as they did for Tropical Storm Isaias last year ready to go this time.

“I’m scared for the wind at least, because there’s a lot of trees over here, and erosion of course,” said Sarina Koli in Sea Cliff.

“We moved to Long Island about two months before Sandy. So, everything since then we’ve gone through,” another person said.

Those painful memories bring anxiety about flooding and storm surge on the north and south shores.

“We have a 30-year-old building, God forbid this is head-on. We have some big concerns. This is our legacy, we’ve been here a long time,” said Christine Oakland-Hill of Oakland’s Restaurant and Marina.

Use this day to do your “preps”, especially Suffolk county. If your area is under a Tropical Storm watch…that means you could have gusts tomorrow between 39-73mph. Stronger in areas with a hurricane warning. With heavy rain, trees come down easier, power outages. Have a plan pic.twitter.com/P4ohSBA2le — Lonnie Quinn (@LonnieQuinnTV) August 21, 2021

Storm preps extend to Westchester County, where DPW crews planned to put up barricades in areas of Mamaroneck that are prone to flooding.

Marinas in Connecticut are in the same boat.

“I think seeing a hurricane coming this close to Connecticut has us a little bit more anxious,” said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.

“I’m hoping that the forecast changes and it changes direction, heads out to sea. That would be the best case scenario,” said Puco.

Some coastal communities could see 2-4 feet of storm surge. Local officials said they will continue to update residents on the steps being taken to prepare.

New York City is also taking precautions before the storm, including postponing the Five Boro Bike Tour from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29.

Swimming will not be allowed at the city’s beaches until at least Tuesday. There is potential for 4-foot ocean swells.

Trucks with empty or tandem trailers are banned from MTA bridges and tunnels from 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.