NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Police Department wants your help identifying the suspect they say bashed a man in the head in the back of the head with a hammer at the Union Square subway station.

The victim fell into the the tracks.

Police say it happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

