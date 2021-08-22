NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Police Department wants your help identifying the suspect they say bashed a man in the head in the back of the head with a hammer at the Union Square subway station.
The victim fell into the the tracks.
Police say it happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say it happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday.

Here is a closer look of the suspect. Again, if you have any information, DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS.
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 22, 2021
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.