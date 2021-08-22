NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden says the federal government is prepared to help all areas impacted by Tropical Storm Henri.
In a rare Sunday address, the president vowed to deploy a range of resources in the Tri-State Area and farther north and west into New England, where Henri is heading now.READ MORE: Tracking Henri: Long Island Avoids The Worst, But Mess Is Substantial
“I’ve already approved emergency declarations for Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York, which activates funds and means we can get in there and help as soon as this extreme weather has moved through. We don’t know the full extent of the storm’s impact today, but we’re acting to prepare for and prevent damage as much as possible,” Biden said.READ MORE: Tracking Henri: Relentless Rain Floods Residential Roads, Topples Trees In Bergen County
Biden’s emergency declaration comes one day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo requested approval from the White House.MORE NEWS: Tracking Henri: Helmetta Provides Snapshot Of What Central New Jersey Residents Are Dealing With Due To Storm's Deluge
It means preparations are already in place to address any significant power outages.