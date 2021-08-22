RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County officials are keeping a close eye on Henri as it passes Long Island Sound.
Leaders said residents should not let their guards down yet, since high tides during the heaviest downpours will cause flooding, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Sunday.
Beaches and parks in the county, unsurprisingly, are closed.
"We've had hurricanes where we get heavy water, then we're worried about the amount of flooding that we have, particularly at high tide, that makes it impossible for that water to drain out to the Long Island Sound or, in some cases, out to the Hudson River, and then it backs up and we have flooding issues," said County Executive George Latimer. "So no matter what the direction of the storm is or what the impacts are, there will be things that we will have to deal with as a county government."
Officials compared their concerns over power outages to what happened during last summer’s major storm, Isaias.
The county’s emergency operations center has been activated and officials are urging people to stay off the roads, especially ones that are flooded.
There is no service on Metro-North Railroad’s New Haven Line.