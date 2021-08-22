NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A state of emergency has been declared in both New York and Connecticut ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Henri.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday in anticipation of Hurricane Henri making landfall on Long Island on Sunday.

The governor also requested President Joe Biden declare a pre-landfall emergency declaration, which would authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures in the storm’s aftermath.

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo provide an update on Hurricane Henri —

“Plan for power outages, stock up on necessary supplies and avoid flooding areas. The state is deploying resources and we will do everything we can to ensure damage is minimal and the people of this state stay safe,” Cuomo said.

Click here for the latest forecast and weather alerts

Five hundred National Guard troops have been activated for deployment to Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has also declared a state of emergency in New York City.

He urged New Yorkers to prepare for the storm and stay indoors Sunday.

Watch Mayor de Blasio provide an update on Hurricane Henri —

“Take time now. Change your plans for tomorrow if you have to. Prepare if you’re in someplace prone to flooding. Take whatever steps you can, prepare. We’ll constantly update you. If you have belongings outside that might fly around in high winds, please secure them now, and then tomorrow, keep an eye on neighbors, loved ones, see if they need anything. Provide that support,” de Blasio said.

A task force has been deployed to help with downed trees.

Under the order, outdoor dining and Open Streets will be suspended all day Sunday.

In response to #HurricaneHenri making landfall in Long Island tomorrow, I am declaring a State of Emergency in New York City. Read more: https://t.co/sXgQUWnxsV — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 21, 2021

Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency in Connecticut on Friday.

The state Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

“While Connecticut has certainly seen its share of bad weather, Henri is shaping up to be the first direct hit of a hurricane on the state in more than 30 years,” he said.

More than 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard have been activated to prepare for the storm’s arrival.

Lamont has also submitted a request to the president for a pre-landfall emergency declaration.

He’s tell residents to plan for power outages that could last for an extended period and to be prepared for urban and coastal flooding.

The governor said Saturday that utility companies have twice as many people on the ground as they had a year ago for Tropical Storm Isaias.

“We’re prepared for what could be a tough storm. We’re gonna hold the utilities accountable. Right now, we got the folks on the ground ready to hit the ground running and do everything we can to keep you safe,” Lamont said.

All public transit systems across Connecticut, including trains, buses and ferries, are planning to suspend operations early Sunday morning. The suspensions are expected to last through at least Monday morning.

A travel ban for empty tractor trailers, tandem tractor trailers and motorcycles on Interstate 95 will go into effect at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, storm preparations are also in full force. A caravan of New Jersey Power emergency crews was deployed Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain, strong winds and flash flooding are expected along the northern part of the Jersey coastline.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted they are closely monitoring the storm.

Henri became a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning, and it’s expected to make landfall somewhere between Fire Island and Montauk midday Sunday.

Impacts of the storm will be widespread with the worst of the storm surge and strong wind gusts hitting Long Island.

Heavy rain will be a threat for the entire region.

Watch CBS2 News and check CBSNewYork.com for the latest updates on Henri.