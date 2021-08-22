OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some Long Island residents were stranded on the roads because of the high waters from Henri’s consistent downpours.

Stalled cars in the middle of flooded streets were part of the scene Sunday, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

Whipping winds, heavy rain, and dark clouds were some of the conditions in Suffolk and Nassau counties as storms pushed through the area.

“Every time there’s a hurricane that’s coming here, we all prepare for it,” said Charles Doring, who stopped by an Oyster Bay marina to check on his boat, hoping it suffered no damage. “This is my third time here today, just in case the weather decides to play tricks. But it looks like it didn’t hit us and that’s kind of good.”

But it was not good for two young men over in Huntington. They were inside one of three vehicles that stalled on Prime and New York avenues because of rising waters.

The situation was so dangerous, firefighters had to rescue them.

“I just needed gas so I came here. When I opened my door, water just came into my car,” one said.

After the water receded, they both pushed the car they were in out of the road and into a gas station parking lot.

It was a trying day for some who braved the dangerous conditions during powerful storms.

“Yeah, just go home. Stay home,” one man said.

“The roads are pretty bad out here. There’s a lot of water. You see cars stuck in the middle. It’s piling up,” Marciano Cipriano said.

“People should stay off the roads,” Jennifer Cipriano added.

Christopher Tramontana said he waited at home for the calm to break in so that he could safely fish on a pier in Nassau County.

“It’s an obsession of mine, but I’m definitely going to keep my eyes open, obviously, for some lightning or thunder,” Tramontana said.

An over 8-foot high tide was expected after midnight, which could create hazardous conditions for anyone on the water, and also on shore.